OpenAI Rumoured To Launch ChatGPT-Powered Search Engine: Will It Challenge Google's Dominance?

OpenAI's |

Is OpenAI, the pioneer behind the popular chatbot ‘ChatGPT’, gearing up to shake the search engine industry?

According to various media reports, OpenAI is reportedly planning a launch of a ChatGPT-powered search engine, posing a form daunting challenge to Google’s long-standing dominance. With the well-known search engine, Google, currently holding a staggering 90 per cent market share in the search engine realm, this potential entry from OpenAI could herald a seismic shift in the industry landscape.

What could be the features of ChatGPT powered search engine?

The OpenAI’s search engine is expected to be a blend of traditional web search functionality with an AI-generated insights where users can anticipate receiving not on web links but also a succinct summary of key information, similar to the features by the existing AI search engines such as Perplexity AI.

Monetisation?

Unlike ChatGPT, which primarily serves as a chatbot, a search engine presents a lucrative opportunity for advertising revenue. Furthermore, by offering a more comprehensive and informative search engine in the speedy world of digitalisation with leveraging AI capabilities, the OpenAI’s search engine is expected to attract users seeking advanced functionality beyond conventional search engines.

Mirroring the Google's revenue model, the OpenAI's search engine could explore avenues to incorporate advertisements alongside search results.

Although, there are reports suggesting the possible launch of OpenAI's-powered-search engine this coming Monday, tentatively. However, as of now, OpenAI has not officially confirmed this speculation.

According to an X post by an AI influencer, Pete, the launch was expected on May 9, 2024. However, there are also reports pointing the possible launch of the search engine in the coming few days.

Search (dot) ChatGPT (dot) com



May 9th. — Pete (@nonmayorpete) May 2, 2024

Read Also Google Wallet Launched In India: Here Is How Android Users Can Download And Use Digital Wallet

According to a post on Y Combinator's Hacker News forum, the company has created a new domain name 'Search.chatgpt.com' and a SSL certificate (Secure Sockets Layer).

Screengrab of the chain from Hacker News | Hacker News

However, while attempting to access the URL at present results in a 'Not Found' message.

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, previous held the position of Y Combinat and Y Combinator (YC).