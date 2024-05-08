Next-Gen Marvel: Google Pixel 8a Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 08, 2024
Google launched Pixel 8a in India, featuring Tensor G3 chip and Titan M2 security chip.
The phone promises 7 years of software support, including security updates and Android OS upgrades.
Available for pre-order on Flipkart, it hits the market on May 14, priced at Rs 52,999 for 128GB and Rs 59,999 for 256GB variants.
Launch offers: Rs 4,000 cashback, Rs 9,000 exchange bonus, Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 999.
Pre-orders come with a deal to get Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 999 until May 14, with new color options: Aloe and Bay, alongside classic Obsidian and Porcelain.
The Pixel 8a boasts AI-powered features, including a dual rear camera system with a 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens.
Innovative features like Best Take, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Gemini AI assistant, and Circle to Search.
