ITC Plans Another Cigarette Price Hike In 2027 |

Mumbai: Cigarette prices in India could climb further in 2027, with ITC Ltd reportedly considering another round of increases across its portfolio. Distributors expect price hikes of 7-12%, implemented gradually, following multiple revisions between February and November 2026.

ITC Cigarette Price Hike In 2027

According to distributors, ITC may increase prices of popular cigarette brands, including Wills Classic, Gold Flake Kings, Classic Low Smell and Classic Alphatech.

A 10-stick pack of Kings cigarettes, currently priced at ₹240, could become ₹10-15 costlier. Mini Kings variants, including Flake, Navy Cut and Silk Cut, may also see similar increases. However, ITC has not officially announced the proposed price revisions.

Higher GST And Excise Duty Drive Prices

The anticipated ITC cigarette price hike follows substantial taxation changes introduced in February 2026. Cigarette GST increased from 28% to 40%, alongside an additional excise duty ranging between ₹2,050 and ₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length.

These changes pushed the effective tax burden to approximately 60-65%. Distributors believe ITC, which controls over 72% of India's tax-paid cigarette market, could gradually recover tax costs not previously passed on to consumers.

Classic Optima And Gold Flake Face Demand Risks

ITC's Optima range, introduced to retain price-sensitive premium smokers, could also become costlier. Currently priced at ₹175 for 10 cigarettes, Optima bridges the gap between premium Kings packs costing ₹240 and more affordable Mini Kings variants priced between ₹60 and ₹140.

Further increases could encourage consumers to switch to cheaper alternatives, potentially weakening cigarette sales volumes. Retailers in Kolkata have already reported reduced supplies across several ITC brands, raising expectations of fresh price revisions.

ITC Share Price And Financial Performance

ITC reported a year-on-year net profit decline exceeding 20% in the September quarter, while revenue increased approximately 46%. Higher cigarette prices contributed to revenue growth, although the company's reported cigarette revenue includes excise duty.

On Thursday, ITC shares closed 1.5% higher at ₹301.15 on the NSE.

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