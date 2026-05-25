'If Cigarette Prices Can Rise, Why Not Petrol?': Man's Argument Divides Internet Amid Fresh Fuel Price Hike | IANS

An ordinary Indian citizen has sparked discussion online after defending periodic fuel price hikes, arguing that public outrage is often selective. Speaking on the issue, he questioned why people frequently protest increases in fuel costs while remaining relatively silent about rising prices of cigarettes, gutka, and alcoholic beverages.

"Prices of gutka and cigarettes keep increasing, yet their sales remain the same. Nobody raises objections to that. If the prices of cigarettes, gutka, and liquor can go up without affecting demand, then why is petrol treated differently?" he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Fuel Price Hikes May Push Up Fruit And Vegetable Rates In Delhi, Warn Azadpur Mandi Traders

He further argued that many people expect goods and services to be provided at little or no cost, an expectation he believes is unrealistic. According to him, citizens should focus on earning and paying for the commodities they consume rather than expecting subsidies for everything. "People always want things to be free. That is not how it works," he said.

He also referred to government welfare measures, claiming that even when benefits such as free rations are provided, sections of the public continue to complain. "People want free ration, and even when it is being provided, controversies still arise," he said.

Defending fuel price revisions, he noted that petrol prices fluctuate for various economic reasons and that minor increases of ₹2, ₹3, or ₹4 should not automatically trigger public outrage. He also pointed out that reductions in fuel prices often receive far less public attention than increases.

"When fuel prices come down, nobody talks about it. When prices increase by a few rupees, there is immediate criticism. Such changes happen for some reason, and there should not be unnecessary objections every time," he added.

Petrol & Diesel Prices See 4th Increase

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Monday, with rates increasing by ₹2.61 and ₹2.71 per litre respectively. The revision marks the fourth fuel price increase in under two weeks, as state-run oil marketing companies continue to reflect higher global crude oil prices in domestic retail rates.

Since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 following an extended period of stability, petrol and diesel prices have cumulatively risen by nearly ₹7.5 per litre, raising concerns about inflation and the potential impact on transportation and logistics costs.

Following the latest hike, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹102.12 per litre, up from ₹99.51, while diesel prices have climbed to ₹95.20 per litre from ₹92.49, according to industry sources.