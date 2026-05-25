Maharashtra Crime: Diesel Smuggling Racket Busted On Mumbai-Nashik Highway; Fuel And Tankers Worth ₹87 Lakh Seized

Authorities inspect seized tankers after uncovering an illegal diesel transportation racket operating under the guise of edible oil supply | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, May 25: In a major joint operation, the Thane District Administration, Police and the Rationing Department successfully busted a smuggling ring illegally transporting diesel disguised as edible oil.

Authorities seized two tankers carrying a total of 54,000 litres of a highly flammable substance resembling diesel. The combined value of the seized goods and vehicles across two separate operations is estimated at Rs 87,76,240.

A criminal case has been registered against 10 individuals involved in the racket.

Operation 1: The Kharegaon Toll Naka bust

The first operation was executed by a joint team from the Thane City Crime Branch and the Rationing Department near the Kharegaon Toll Naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Acting on a confidential tip-off, authorities set up a trap on the Mumbra Bypass Road and intercepted a suspicious tanker.

To evade law enforcement, the vehicle had "Edible Oil" written prominently on it. However, upon inspecting the tanker's five compartments, officials discovered 25,000 litres of a diesel-like flammable liquid. The driver failed to produce any valid documents, permits or bills for the cargo.

Seizure value: Fuel worth Rs 24.50 lakh and a tanker valued at Rs 22 lakh (totalling Rs 46.50 lakh).

Modus operandi: Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused allegedly smuggled the diesel via boats through the Vasai Creek area and were planning to transport it towards Nashik.

Action taken: The driver, identified as Dharmendrakumar Shyamlal Patel, has been arrested. A case has been registered at the Kalwa Police Station against him, the tanker owner and seven other accomplices.

Operation 2: The Kasara Police nakabandi

The second crackdown took place during a routine police check (nakabandi) in front of the Chintamanwadi Police Post, under the jurisdiction of the Kasara Police Station. Following directives from the Thane Rural Police, officers intercepted another suspicious tanker.

The driver, identified as Asif Karim Sayyad, confessed during interrogation that the vehicle was carrying diesel. Further probe revealed that the fuel was being transported for illegal sale in the Surjagarh mining area of Gadchiroli.

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Seizure value: In the presence of Revenue Department officials, 29,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 26,26,240 was recovered. The tanker, valued at Rs 15 lakh, was also confiscated, bringing the total seizure in this operation to Rs 41,26,240.

Action taken: Kasara Police have registered a case against the driver and the tanker owner, and further investigations are underway.

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