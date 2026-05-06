Thane Crime: Major Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted; Goa-Made Alcohol Worth ₹1.66 Crore Seized On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

State Excise officials inspect the seized container truck carrying Goa-manufactured liquor hidden under forged medicine transport documents in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 6: The State Excise Department has successfully intercepted a major inter-state liquor smuggling operation in Thane, uncovering a sophisticated tactic where illicit alcohol was being transported under the guise of medicinal supplies using forged documentation.

Acting on a precise tip-off, the flying squad of the State Excise Department set up a strategic trap on May 5 along the Mumbai-Nashik highway, specifically covering the stretch from Kharegaon Toll Naka to the Majiwada Road area. During the operation, officials intercepted a white container truck (registration number MP 09 GG 7930) for inspection.

Fake documents used to transport liquor

Upon searching the vehicle, officials discovered a massive consignment of "Royal Blue Malt Whisky". A total of 1,450 boxes, containing approximately 12,528 litres of Goa-manufactured foreign liquor, were recovered. The smugglers had attempted to bypass security checkpoints by using fake invoices and forged documents, claiming the cargo consisted of medicines.

Key details of the seizure

Total Valuation: Approximately Rs 1,66,11,500 (including the vehicle).

Arrests Made: Two individuals, identified as Pargat Singh Kartar Singh and Amritbir Singh Harpreet Singh, have been taken into custody.

Origin: The liquor was manufactured in Goa and was intended for illegal distribution.

Investigation underway into larger syndicate

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent (Thane-1) Pravin Tambe, Deputy Superintendent Anand Pawar, and Ratnamala Gaikwad.

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The department has officially registered a case and is currently investigating the matter further. Officials believe this seizure may lead to the exposure of a much larger organised smuggling syndicate operating across state lines.

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