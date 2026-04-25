Navi Mumbai Crime: Excise Department Seizes ₹1.45 Crore Illegal Liquor Hidden Under Cement Bags, 2 Arrested

Excise officials uncover liquor consignment concealed beneath cement bags in Navi Mumbai truck raid | File Photo

Thane, April 25: In a major crackdown against the interstate smuggling of illicit alcohol, the State Excise Department’s Flying Squad (Unit 1, Thane) intercepted a truck transporting a massive haul of foreign liquor disguised as a construction shipment.

The operation, which took place on April 24, 2026, resulted in the seizure of contraband and assets valued at approximately Rupees One crore, forty-five lakh, twenty-three thousand, nine hundred and fifty (₹1,45,23,950).

The operation

Acting on a specific tip-off received by the department, a team led by Inspector M.P. Dhanshedti set up a surveillance point near the D.Y. Patil Stadium on the Belapur-Thane Road in Navi Mumbai. Around 7:15 PM, officers intercepted a chocolate-coloured Tata truck (Registration No. GJ-09-AV-9975) acting on suspicion.

Upon initial inspection, the vehicle appeared to be carrying standard bags of cement. However, a deeper search revealed a hidden compartment beneath the cement sacks. Inside, officers discovered hundreds of cardboard boxes containing "Royal Select Deluxe Whiskey" (180 ml bottles).

The liquor was found to be manufactured in Goa but specifically labelled for sale only in Madhya Pradesh, making its transport through Maharashtra illegal.

Seizure and arrests

The enforcement team seized a total of 1,265 boxes (containing 10,929 bottles) of the illicit spirit. Two individuals were arrested at the scene:

Dinesh Kailas Nath (Driver)

Anil Kumar Shyam Lal Nayak

A formal case (Crime Reg. No. 90/2026) has been registered under the Prohibition Act. The total valuation of the seized items includes the liquor stock and the heavy vehicle used for transport.

Official oversight

The high-stakes raid was conducted under the guidance of senior officials, including:

Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of State Excise, Maharashtra.

Mr. Prasad Surve, Joint Commissioner (Enforcement & Vigilance).

Mr. Pradip Pawar, Divisional Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Pravin Tambe, Superintendent of State Excise, Thane.

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The investigation is currently ongoing, headed by Inspector Mahesh Prakash Dhanshedti, to uncover the broader network involved in this smuggling syndicate.

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