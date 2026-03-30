Inter-District Illicit Liquor Racket Busted In Pune, Goods Worth Rs 20.53 Lakh Seized | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra State Excise Department in Pune has busted an inter-district racket involved in manufacturing and selling counterfeit foreign liquor. Officials seized goods worth Rs 20.53 lakh and arrested two persons. The operation also exposed a supply chain spread across multiple districts. Further investigation is underway to trace other suspects who are still absconding.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prem Somnath Bhadwalakar from Baramati in Pune district and Akshay Adhikar Deshmukh from Madha in Solapur. Officials said both were actively involved in transporting and processing illegal liquor.

According to excise officials, the action began on 27th March 2026. A flying squad laid a trap on the Kandalgaon–Shaha road in Indapur tehsil after receiving a tip-off. During the operation, a Tata Intra Gold vehicle was intercepted. On searching the vehicle, officials found 25 plastic drums filled with a liquor blend. Each drum had a capacity of 35 litres. They also recovered 1,400 counterfeit caps of Royal Stag whisky, bottling equipment, and a mobile phone.

The total value of the seized material, including the vehicle, was estimated at Rs 20.04 lakh. Officials said the accused were transporting raw liquor for further processing and sale.

Further investigation led to raids in other districts. In Solapur, officials recovered liquor bottles meant for sale in Goa. They also found empty bottles of Imperial Blue and Royal Stag, along with 2,000 fake caps and other materials. The seized items were valued at Rs 48,720.

Another Raid In Satara...

Another raid was conducted in the Mahimangad area of Satara. Officials seized more liquor bottles and counterfeit caps linked to the same racket. These coordinated raids helped authorities uncover the scale of the operation.

Superintendent Atul Kanade said the accused procured low-cost liquor from Goa. It was transported in plastic drums to Maharashtra. The liquor was then refilled into branded bottles using fake packaging. It was sold illegally in the market as a premium foreign liquor.

Officials said the action has dismantled a well-organised inter-district network operating across Pune, Solapur, and Satara. A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949 and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The department has appealed to citizens to report illegal liquor activities. People can share information through the toll-free number 1800-233-9999 or by calling 020-26127321.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Dr Rajesh Deshmukh and Prasad Surve. It was supervised by Divisional Deputy Commissioner Sagar Dhomkar and led on the ground by Inspector Ashok Shitole, who is now heading the further probe.