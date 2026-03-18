Pune Sees Surge In Alcohol Consumption; 28.42 Crore Litres Sold In 2 Years; Illicit Trade Also Surges | File Image

Pune district has recorded a massive 28.42 crore litres of alcohol sales over the past two years, underlining a sharp rise in consumption even as enforcement agencies battle a parallel surge in illegal liquor trade.

According to official figures, beer emerged as the most consumed category with 12.04 crore litres sold, followed by foreign-made liquor (IMFL) at 4.23 crore litres and country liquor at 3.52 crore litres. Wine sales stood at 40.17 lakh litres, while Maharashtra-made liquor accounted for 23.08 lakh litres. The data reflects a growing preference for beer and branded liquor, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

Licensing and Bar Infrastructure

According to the official data, a total of 4,000 liquor licences have been issued, while a total of 2,800 bars are operational. In 2025, 120 new bar licences were issued, whereas 38 licences were revoked.

Spike in illicit liquor cases

Despite legal sales growth, the illegal liquor trade has also risen sharply. 3,158 cases were registered in 2024–25 and 2,552 arrests were made, whereas in 2025–26, 3,700 cases were lodged and 3,452 were nabbed.

The authorities have also reported a significant increase in seizures. In 2024–25, the seized liquor was valued at Rs 14.91 crore, whereas in 2025–26, it was valued at Rs 19.05 crore.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Atul Kanade, Superintendent of the Excise Department (Pune Division), said that Daund, Baramati, and Khed are some major hotspots of the illicit liquor trade.

Kanade said that banned liquor originating from Goa is frequently intercepted in these regions, often transported through organised networks.

To curb illegal activities, police have ramped up enforcement and, accordingly, 21 dedicated teams have been deployed across 18 divisions. Each team comprises 10 officers who specifically focus on cracking down on illicit liquor and narcotics trade.

Against country-made illicit liquor, the police have taken strict action, and further action will be taken more strictly.

Another official from the department said, "We have also kept an eye on restaurants and bars, and action has been taken against them. The department conducts random raids in authorised bars also to check whether the alcohol available to consumers is original or not. Accordingly, we send samples of the alcohol to the factory, and the department takes action against violations."