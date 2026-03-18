Pune: Class 6 Student Found Dead In Field In Shirur's Dahiwadi Village; Murder Suspected | File Photo

A shocking incident involving the suspicious death of a sixth-grade student, Sai Manjare, has come to light at Manjare Vasti in Dahiwadi village, Shirur taluka, Pune district. It remains unclear whether he was murdered, but a deep wound was discovered on his head.

According to the information received, Sai returned home from school, changed his clothes, and then went out to play. However, when he failed to return home even after a considerable amount of time had passed, a search operation was initiated. Eventually, his body was found in a field.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a large number of villagers from Dahiwadi gathered at the scene. The villagers have adopted an aggressive stance, declaring that they will not allow the body to be moved from the scene of the incident until the matter is fully unravelled and the investigation is complete. The locals have further taken the position that they will not cooperate with the police administration until the culprits are apprehended.

The condition in which Sai's body was discovered has raised numerous suspicions. He sustained a severe injury to his head, leading to the preliminary suspicion that this may be a case of murder. However, the police are conducting an investigation covering all possible angles. Additionally, a team from the Forest Department has also reached the site, and the investigation is being conducted from all angles.