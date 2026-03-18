‘A Proper Road Could Have Saved Him’: Father’s Cry After 2-Year-Old’s Death In Remote Pune Village | Representative Image

Pune: A two-year-old boy died in a remote village near the Bhimashankar area in Khed Tehsil of Pune District after he could not get timely medical help due to the lack of a proper road and infrastructure. The incident has triggered grief and anger in the region.

The child, Aditya Vikas Ghankute, died on Monday, just a day after his birthday was celebrated by his family. He reportedly choked while eating around 10 am and lost consciousness. Though he briefly regained consciousness, his condition remained serious.

According to available details, with no motorable road from Khetepathar village, his mother, Sunita, and grandmother, Sharda, carried him on their backs for nearly four kilometres down a steep hill to reach the Amondi area. From there, his uncle took him on a motorcycle to the Ghodegaon Rural Hospital. However, Aditya died during treatment.

The incident has exposed the poor infrastructure in the remote Khetepathar area on the Junnar Tehsil and Ambegaon Tehsil border. Villagers said reaching medical help in emergencies is extremely difficult due to the absence of roads.

Aditya’s father, Vikas Ghankute, said his son could have been saved if there had been a road and timely treatment.

Residents Complain Area Lacks Basic Facilities...

Local officials said the stretch between Khetepathar and Amondi falls under the Maharashtra Forest Department, which has delayed road construction. A proposal has been submitted, and efforts will be made to follow it up.

Residents said the area still lacks basic facilities. A mud road in the region was washed away during the monsoon, making access even more difficult.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over last-mile connectivity in rural parts of Maharashtra, with villagers demanding immediate action to build a proper road.