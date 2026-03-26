Beed: Man Held For Illegal Liquor Transport On E-Scooter; Goods Worth ₹1.17 Lakh Seized |

Beed: Acting on a tip-off, the Pethbeed police on Wednesday conducted a raid and apprehended a man allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of foreign liquor.

The accused, identified as Sachin Vitthal Wade (38), a resident of Nalwandi in Beed tehsil, was caught transporting liquor without a valid permit on a TVS electric scooter.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the police laid a trap near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue area around 11 am and intercepted the suspect while he was passing through the stretch. Upon inspection, officers found that the liquor was being transported in violation of the state’s excise regulations, prompting immediate action.

During the operation, police seized contraband along with the scooter and other materials collectively valued at Rs 1,17,900. Officials said the seized liquor was suspected to be meant for illegal distribution in the area.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Pethbeed police station under relevant sections of the law. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the liquor and whether others are involved in the illegal supply network.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Inspector Maroti Khedkar and his team, who have intensified checks to curb such activities in the region.