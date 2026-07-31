ITC Ltd's Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Declines 15.61% To ₹4,508.79 Crore

Mumbai: ITC Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. The company's consolidated net profit fell 15.61 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue From Operations

The company's consolidated gross revenue from sale of products and services increased to ₹29,409.82 crore for the quarter, up from ₹23,007.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹30,179.01 crore, compared to ₹23,811.56 crore year-on-year.

Total Expenses

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose to ₹24,809.95 crore from ₹16,752.31 crore in the year-ago period. This represents a 48.09 per cent increase year-on-year.

Exceptional Items Impact

The results for the current quarter include a re-measurement gain of ₹405.88 crore recognised as 'Exceptional Items' following Sproutlife Foods Private Limited becoming a subsidiary from 1 April 2026. This gain is due to the re-measurement of existing interest in Sproutlife at fair value.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹3.51, a decrease from ₹4.19 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹3.51 from ₹4.18 year-on-year.

GST Compensation Cess Impact

The company noted that gross revenue from sale of products and services and excise duty for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 are not strictly comparable with previous periods due to the expiry of GST Compensation Cess and an increase in GST and Central Excise duty on cigarettes from 1 February 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.