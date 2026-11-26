Market |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets traded higher on Thursday, November 26, supported by strong buying in information technology stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows and stock-specific developments. Wipro, Siemens Energy India and Atlanta Electricals emerged as prominent gainers, while concerns surrounding proposed US tariffs and rising crude oil prices restricted broader market gains.

IT Stocks Lead Rally

The Nifty IT index climbed over 2%, extending its winning streak to four consecutive sessions, during which it gained nearly 7%. Wipro shares surged 4.4% to ₹197.40 after announcing a strategic supplier partnership with global energy major BP. The agreement aims to improve BP's core finance operations and long-term cost competitiveness.

Nearly 3,000 BP employees will transition to Wipro under the arrangement, with the new operating model expected to become operational in 2027. Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra also witnessed buying interest.

Siemens Energy Surges 9%

Siemens Energy India shares rallied over 9% to ₹3,241 following robust fourth-quarter earnings. The company's net profit jumped 81.5% year-on-year to ₹653 crore, while revenue from operations increased over 30% to ₹3,453 crore.

Quarterly order inflows rose 92% to ₹4,514 crore. The company also announced a ₹2,060 crore investment to expand its large power transformer manufacturing capacity.

Atlanta Electricals Gains Momentum

Atlanta Electricals shares advanced nearly 6% to ₹1,465.60 after securing a ₹523 crore transformer supply contract from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh. The order involves supplying 95 power transformers with an aggregate transformation capacity of 4,750 MVA. Meanwhile, Crystal Crop Protection made a modest stock market debut, listing at ₹278 on the NSE against its issue price of ₹272.

Global Concerns Persist

Despite positive domestic sentiment, investors remained cautious over Washington's proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian imports. Brent crude hovering near $95 per barrel also weighed on sentiment. However, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for 11 consecutive sessions, providing support to Indian equities.

Market participants continue to monitor global trade negotiations, corporate earnings, foreign investment flows and evolving US monetary policy expectations.

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