Atlanta Electricals |

Mumbai: Atlanta Electricals Limited has secured a major order worth approximately ₹523.21 crore from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO), strengthening its presence in India's power transmission equipment market amid growing investments in electricity infrastructure.

The company announced the development through an exchange filing dated November 25, 2026. The contract involves supplying high-capacity power transformers to support Andhra Pradesh's transmission network.

Major Contract

Under the agreement, Atlanta Electricals will supply 95 power transformers, each rated at 50 MVA with a voltage specification of 132/33 kV. The contract is divided into two lots, with Lot-1 comprising 50 transformers and Lot-2 covering the remaining 45 units. The total order value of approximately ₹523.21 crore excludes GST. The fresh contract represents an aggregate transformer capacity of 4,750 MVA, highlighting the scale of the procurement.

Delivery Schedule

According to the company, deliveries are expected to commence within eight months from the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LoI). The remaining supplies will be completed in phases in accordance with the contractual requirements. The phased execution schedule provides Atlanta Electricals with greater visibility over its manufacturing and delivery commitments.

Repeat Business

The latest contract follows an earlier order secured from the same Andhra Pradesh power transmission utility. The previous agreement involved supplying transformers with an aggregate capacity of 3,120 MVA and was valued at approximately ₹270 crore.

With the latest announcement, the combined value of the two contracts stands at around ₹793.21 crore, reflecting continued business engagement between Atlanta Electricals and APTRANSCO.

Rising Demand

Commenting on the development, Niral Patel highlighted that increasing electricity consumption is driving sustained investments in India's power transmission infrastructure. Power utilities nationwide are upgrading their transmission networks to improve electricity evacuation capabilities and ensure reliable power distribution.

Growing industrial activity, urbanisation and renewable energy capacity additions are expected to support demand for transmission equipment, including high-capacity power transformers. The latest order strengthens Atlanta Electricals' position in the domestic transformer manufacturing segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess investment risks.

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