Atlanta Electricals Secures ₹193.92 Crore Order, APTRANSCO Seeks 12 Auto Transformers

Atlanta Electricals has received a Rs 193.92 crore. |

Mumbai: Atlanta Electricals Limited has received a Letter of Intent from the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) for an order worth Rs 193.92 crore.

The order covers the design, manufacture, testing and supply of 12 auto transformers. The total contract value includes Goods and Services Tax (GST), the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, August 18.

Order Details

Under the contract, Atlanta Electricals will supply 12 auto transformers, each having a capacity of 160 MVA. The transformers will operate at voltage levels of 220/132 kV.

The order was awarded against APTRANSCO’s Tender Specification No. PMM21-31/2026 under Lot 2.

Atlanta Electricals will be responsible for the complete process, starting from designing the transformers to manufacturing and testing them. The company will then supply the finished units to APTRANSCO.

The equipment will be produced according to the technical requirements mentioned in the tender.

Execution Plan

Atlanta Electricals said it will execute the order in line with the technical specifications, commercial conditions and delivery schedule fixed by APTRANSCO.

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However, the company has not disclosed the exact timeline for completing the order. It has also not provided details about the payment schedule or the locations where the transformers will be installed.

A Letter of Intent generally shows that the buyer plans to award the contract to the selected company. It is issued before the completion of all formal processes connected with the order.

Power Equipment

Auto transformers are commonly used in high-voltage electricity transmission networks. They help transfer electrical power between systems operating at different voltage levels.

The 220/132 kV units covered by this order will be designed to support high-capacity power transmission.

APTRANSCO is responsible for electricity transmission operations in Andhra Pradesh. The new transformers are expected to form part of its transmission equipment requirements.

Atlanta Electricals informed both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange about the development under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing rules. The company’s shares trade under the BSE code 544527 and the NSE symbol ATLANTAELE.