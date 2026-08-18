Ceigall India Bags ₹2,149.62 Crore Road Construction Orders From MoRTH

Ceigall India Ltd (CIL), in a joint venture with Sushee Infra Mining Limited (SIML). |

Mumbai: Ceigall India Limited (CIL) announced on 18 August 2026 that it has received four Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). These orders, secured in a 74:26 joint venture with Sushee Infra Mining Limited (SIML), amount to a total bid cost of Rs 2,149.62 crore.

Project Details

The orders are for Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode projects in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. All four contracts are for domestic entities.

Contract Scope

The first order involves the construction of a road from km 0.000 to km 78.38 of the Sarli-Huri section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) to Intermediate Lane on EPC mode. The bid cost for this contract is Rs 611.10 crore.

Additional Contracts

The second contract is for the construction of a road from km 0.000 to km 55.725 of the Huri-Taliha section of NH-913. This project has a bid cost of Rs 521.00 crore.

The third order covers the construction of a road from km 55.725 to km 113.25 of the Huri-Taliha section of NH-913, with a bid cost of Rs 525.00 crore.

Final Order

The fourth LOA is for the construction of a road from km 160.75 to km 209.90 of the Huri-Taliha section of NH-913. This contract is valued at Rs 492.52 crore.

Execution Timelines

The first, second, and fourth orders each have a construction period of 36 months, followed by a 5-year maintenance period. The third order, for the road from km 55.725 to km 113.25, has a construction period of 48 months and a 5-year maintenance period.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.