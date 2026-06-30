Ceigall India Emerges L1 Bidder For ₹330.84 Crore PWD Contract, Delhi Road Strengthening Project Boosts Order Book

Ceigall India has emerged as the L1 bidder for a Rs 330.84 crore contract from Delhi’s PWD. |

New Delhi: Ceigall India has secured a major infrastructure project after emerging as the lowest bidder (L1) for a new contract awarded by the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Delhi.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 330.84 crore, including GST. This is a significant addition to the company’s order book and strengthens its position in the infrastructure construction segment.

Project Details

The contract is related to the strengthening and maintenance of various roads under the South Maintenance Zone of Delhi PWD for the financial year 2026–27.

This project aims to improve road quality, durability and overall urban connectivity in key parts of Delhi. Better roads are expected to help smoother traffic movement and reduce maintenance issues in the future.

The tender’s estimated cost was Rs 256.46 crore, while Ceigall India submitted an L1 bid that was nearly 29 percent higher than the estimated value.

Execution Timeline

The company will have 375 days to complete construction work once the project begins.

After construction, the contract also includes a 12-month defect liability period, during which any structural issues must be corrected by the company.

In addition, Ceigall India will provide 48 months of free maintenance after the defect liability period ends. This ensures long-term upkeep of the roads.

Business Impact

Winning this contract highlights Ceigall India’s strong execution capability in large public infrastructure projects.

Such orders improve revenue visibility and strengthen investor confidence. As government spending on roads and urban infrastructure continues, companies like Ceigall India could benefit from more project opportunities in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and regulatory disclosures. Investors should evaluate risks before making investment decisions.