GRE Renew Enertech Bags Solar Order, Deal Valued At ₹5.04 Crore

GRE Renew Enertech Ltd has received a new order valued at Rs 5.04 crore. |

Mumbai: GRE Renew Enertech Ltd announced on 18 August 2026 that it has secured an order aggregating to Rs 5,04,53,771 (Rs 5.04 crore) inclusive of applicable GST. The order was received between 1 August 2026 and 15 August 2026.

Order Details

The order is for the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a grid-connected ground-mounted seasonal tilt solar power plant. This plant, with a capacity of 1666.56 kW (DC)/1200 kW (AC), falls under a third-party sale scheme.

Client and Timeline

The contract was awarded by Urjasol Energy Private Limited , a domestic entity. The company expects to execute the order within approximately six months from the receipt date of 2 August 2026.

Business Operations

GRE Renew Enertech stated that the order is in the ordinary course of its business operations.

The company clarified that the contract does not involve entry into new business segments or changes to its business model, risk profile, capital structure, financial position, or operational strategy.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.