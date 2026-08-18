Sunshine Pictures IPO Opens, Price Band Fixed At ₹342-₹360

Sunshine Pictures Rs 282.14 crore IPO opens at Rs 342-Rs 360 per share. |

Mumbai: Sunshine Pictures’ initial public offering opened on Tuesday, August 18, and will remain open until Thursday, August 20. The company aims to raise Rs 282.14 crore.

Price And Investment

The IPO price band is Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share, with a minimum lot of 41 shares. At the upper price, one lot will cost retail investors Rs 14,760.

The shares were trading at a grey market premium of about 20 per cent. This suggests positive unofficial demand, but the premium can change before listing and does not guarantee gains.

Anchor Funding

Before opening, Sunshine Pictures raised Rs 84.64 crore from nine anchor investors on August 17. It allotted 23.51 lakh shares at Rs 360 each.

Uni Growth Fund was the largest investor, buying 5.55 lakh shares for nearly Rs 20 crore. Khandelwal Finance, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, The Asia Fund VCC and Shine Star Build Cap invested around Rs 10 crore each.

Issue Structure

The offer includes a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares worth Rs 172.80 crore and an offer for sale of 30 lakh shares valued at Rs 109.34 crore.

Sunshine Pictures plans to use Rs 112.50 crore from it for working capital. The remaining funds will support corporate needs.

Business Pipeline

Founded in 2007, Sunshine Pictures produces films, television programmes, web shows, music and digital content. Its portfolio includes Force, Commando, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, The Kerala Story and Bastar.

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It has produced 13 films, two web series, three television serials and one short commercial film. It also has six films and two web series under development for FY27.

For the year ended March 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 74.43 crore and a profit of Rs 40.02 crore.

Listing Timeline

Share allotment is expected on August 21. The stock is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on August 25. GYR Capital Advisors is the lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.