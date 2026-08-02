Orange Alert Ends As Sunshine Returns To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After four days of relentless rain and overcast skies, residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar finally witnessed sunshine on Sunday morning, bringing much-needed relief after continuous showers disrupted normal life across the city and surrounding areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the district on July 31 as persistent rainfall continued through Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The city remained under dense cloud cover, with the sun remaining hidden since Thursday. Although intermittent showers continued till Saturday night, the weather improved on Sunday, allowing normal activities to gradually resume.

Rainfall over the past few days affected daily life, with waterlogging reported in several localities and movement disrupted in many parts of the city. Areas including Usmanpura, Bhavsinghpura, Kanchanwadi, Chikalthana, Chitte Pimpalgaon, Karmad, Ladsavangi, Harsul, Chauka, Kachner, Pandharpur, Pisadevi, Shekta and Varudkaji received steady rainfall during the spell.

According to official data, the district recorded a cumulative rainfall of 281.7 mm between June 1 and July 31. On Saturday alone, 12.3 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city by noon. After a brief pause, showers resumed and continued until evening.

The District Disaster Management Department remained on alert throughout the rain spell and monitored the situation across the district. District Collector Dilip Swami reviewed the rainfall situation and directed officials to remain vigilant, particularly in villages located along the banks of the Godavari River. The administration heightened its preparedness after a red alert was issued for neighbouring Nashik district, raising concerns over a possible rise in the river's water level downstream.

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The Chikalthana Observatory recorded cool and humid weather conditions during the rainfall. The maximum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 22.8 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity touched 98%, reflecting the moisture-laden conditions that prevailed across the district.

With rainfall intensity easing and sunshine returning on Sunday, residents received a brief respite, although the administration continues to monitor weather conditions and river levels closely.