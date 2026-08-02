Pune: Illegal Hoardings Continue To Reappear At Hinjawadi Despite PMRDA Crackdown | Sourced

Pune: More than two years after the fatal Ghatkopar hoarding collapse led to a statewide crackdown on illegal billboards, unauthorised hoardings continue to reappear at Hinjawadi Chowk despite repeated demolition drives by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The recurring structures have raised concerns among residents and commuters over the effectiveness of the authority's enforcement.

Following the Ghatkopar tragedy, the Pune district administration directed all civic agencies to identify and remove illegal hoardings. PMRDA's survey found 1,057 unauthorised hoardings across its jurisdiction, including 132 oversized structures in high-risk locations such as Hinjawadi, Wakad and Mahalunge.

The authority began its demolition drive after the election code of conduct was lifted in June 2024. However, the first operation at Hinjawadi Chowk and Wakad was affected by heavy rain, a shortage of cranes and limited manpower. Since then, PMRDA has carried out multiple enforcement drives, with several owners removing hoardings voluntarily after receiving notices, while others faced demolition and legal action.

Ahead of the 2025 monsoon, PMRDA issued fresh notices directing owners to either regularise or remove unauthorised hoardings. Hinjawadi remained a priority because of its heavy traffic and the presence of large commercial billboards. During April and May 2025, the authority removed eight illegal hoardings in Hinjawadi and along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway. Officials said 298 unauthorised hoardings were removed across the PMRDA region over the previous year, including 247 voluntarily removed by owners after notices and 51 demolished by the authority.

The latest action was carried out on July 30 and 31, when PMRDA identified eight oversized unauthorised hoardings near Laxmi Chowk in Hinjawadi on Survey Nos. 262 and 263. Following final notices issued on public safety grounds, six structures were removed by their owners, while the remaining two were demolished by PMRDA. During the operation, a crane engaged in dismantling one of the hoardings overturned onto a roadside shop. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Despite these repeated drives, residents say illegal hoardings continue to appear at the busy Hinjawadi junction soon after demolition. They claim the delay in taking action has weakened the purpose of the crackdown and questioned why such structures continue to surface repeatedly.

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Responding to the concerns, Himmat Kharade, Joint Commissioner (Additional Charge), Unauthorised Construction and Demolition Department, PMRDA, said the recently removed hoardings were not erected at the exact same locations but within the same intersection. He said some owners had applied for permission, and PMRDA could initiate demolition only after those applications were rejected. Kharade added that all illegal hoardings currently identified at Hinjawadi Chowk have been removed and that the authority will continue its drive against unauthorised advertising structures across the PMRDA region.