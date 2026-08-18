Anthropic's Revenue Run Rate Tops $65 Billion Ahead Of Expected IPO

Anthropic's reported annual revenue run rate topped $65 billion by the end of July, underscoring the Claude creator's rapid growth ahead of a potential public listing later this year.

Sharp jump from earlier in the year

The AI startup's latest revenue run rate, a metric that projects annual performance by extrapolating current sales levels, was up from the $47 billion in May and an extraordinary jump from about $9 billion at the end of 2025. The company shared the latest figure with investors as part of ongoing financial updates, according to Reuters' source.

IPO plans in the background

Anthropic earlier this year confidentially filed for an IPO, as the startup and rival OpenAI race to make their market debuts amid strong investor appetite for AI firms. Anthropic was valued at $965 billion in May after raising $65 billion in its Series H funding round, more than double its $380 billion valuation in February.

Reuters also reported separately that Anthropic is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, with its IPO valuation hinging on those forecasts.

Investors expect Anthropic's run rate to keep climbing at a similar pace through the rest of the year, putting 2026 revenue in a range of $100 billion to $120 billion, according to the Financial Times. By comparison, OpenAI has roughly doubled its revenue to $40 billion this year, up from $20 billion at the end of 2025, according to Bloomberg.