DCX Systems Secures ₹18.28 Crore Orders, Subsidiary Wins Export Contract

DCX Systems and subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems have won orders worth Rs 18.28 crore. |

Bengaluru: DCX Systems Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems Private Limited, have secured purchase orders worth a combined Rs 18.28 crore, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

The orders cover cable and wire harness assemblies as well as printed circuit board assemblies. They were received from customers during the normal course of business.

DCX Order

DCX Systems has received domestic and export purchase orders valued at about Rs 15.19 crore. These orders involve the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

Such assemblies are used to connect electrical and electronic components and enable the transmission of power and signals across systems.

The company, headquartered in Bengaluru , manufactures electronic systems and cable assemblies. It serves customers in the aerospace and defence sectors, where product quality, reliability and timely delivery are important.

DCX Systems did not disclose the names of the customers, the number of purchase orders or their individual values. It also did not provide details about the expected execution schedule or delivery deadlines.

Subsidiary Order

Raneal Advanced Systems has separately secured export purchase orders worth around Rs 3.09 crore. The contract is for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

Printed circuit board assemblies are key components used in electronic equipment. They connect and support different electronic parts within a device or system.

The subsidiary’s latest export order adds to the group’s overseas business and strengthens its presence in electronics manufacturing. However, the company did not name the overseas customers or reveal the markets where the products will be supplied.

Business Boost

Together, the two order wins are expected to strengthen the DCX Systems group’s order book and support future revenue as the contracts are executed.

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The company informed both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange about the orders. DCX Systems is listed under the symbol DCXINDIA on the NSE and scrip code 543650 on the BSE.

The filing was signed by Gurumurthy Hegde, Company Secretary and Legal and Compliance Officer of DCX Systems.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by DCX Systems in an exchange filing and is for informational purposes only.