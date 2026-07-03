 Defence Play Gains Steam, DCX Systems Secures ₹47.58 Crore Fresh Orders
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Defence Play Gains Steam, DCX Systems Secures ₹47.58 Crore Fresh Orders

DCX Systems Ltd and its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd. have collectively secured new purchase orders worth Rs 47.58 crore. These orders are for manufacturing and supplying cable and wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Defence Play Gains Steam, DCX Systems Secures ₹47.58 Crore Fresh Orders
DCX Systems Ltd and its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd. have collectively secured new purchase orders worth Rs 47.58 crore. |

Mumbai: DCX Systems Ltd on Thursday announced it has received new purchase orders totalling Rs 34.79 crore. These orders are for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

Subsidiary Receives Orders

Separately, Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCX Systems, also secured new purchase orders amounting to Rs 12.79 crore. These orders are for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

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Order Details

Both the parent company's orders and those received by its subsidiary include a mix of domestic and export requirements. The company confirmed these orders were received in the normal course of business.

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Total Order Value

Cumulatively, DCX Systems and its subsidiary have added orders worth Rs 47.58 crore to their order book. The announcements were made to the exchanges on 3 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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