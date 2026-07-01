Exato Technologies Bags ₹10.37 Crore Work Orders, Domestic And International Deals Strengthen Order Book

Exato Technologies and its Singapore subsidiary received multiple work orders totalling Rs 10.37 crore in June 2026. |

Mumbai: Exato Technologies and its Singapore subsidiary, Exato.ai Pte. Ltd., announced on Monday that they secured work orders worth an aggregate of approximately Rs 10,36,94,059 during June 2026.

Order Details

The consolidated order value of Rs 10.37 crore is exclusive of applicable taxes. These orders fall within the ordinary course of business for both the company and its subsidiary.

Nature of Services

The work orders cover customer experience (CX) solutions, telephony and voice recording solutions, implementation, support, and managed services. These services will be provided in accordance with the terms specified in the individual work orders.

Execution Timeline

The company expects the execution period for these orders to range from three to five years, as outlined in the respective work orders.

Domestic and International Split

Domestic orders, awarded to Exato Technologies, account for Rs 6,65,60,000. The international component, secured by Exato.ai Pte. Ltd. in Singapore, totals USD 392,953, equivalent to Rs 3,71,34,059 (at an approximate exchange rate of 1 USD = 94.50 INR).

Business Impact

The company stated that these orders were received in the normal course of business. They do not result in any change to Exato Technologies' business model, risk profile, or operational strategy.

Confidentiality Clause

Exato Technologies noted that the names of the entities awarding these orders cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality and commercial considerations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.