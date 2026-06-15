Gabion Technologies Bags ₹6.61 Crore Orders, Receives 14 New Contracts For Gabion Boxes & Slope Protection Works

Gabion Technologies India has secured 14 new work and supply orders worth about ₹6.61 crore between May 31 and June 13, 2026. |

Mumbai: Gabion Technologies India Limited has received multiple work and supply orders worth about Rs 6.61 crore between May 31 and June 13, 2026, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchange.

The company disclosed that the orders were received in the normal course of business and are related to its core operations.

Orders Include Supply and Infrastructure Work

The orders mainly involve the supply of Gabion Boxes, 3D Erosion Control Mats and the execution of Slope Protection Works. The company said the aggregate value of all contracts stands at Rs 6,60,58,962.28, including GST.

The execution period will vary according to the terms specified in individual contracts and letters of award.

Among the largest contracts received during the period was a Rs 4.63 crore slope protection work order from H.G. Infra Engineering Limited, making it the biggest contributor to the overall order value.

Several other orders were received from private construction and infrastructure-related entities for the supply of gabion products.

Wide Customer Base

The company secured orders from customers across different regions. These include United Jehlum Road & Roof Builders, Krishna Enterprises, Bharat Geo Engineering, Senger Construction and several individual clients. Most delivery schedules range from seven days to a few weeks, depending on project requirements.

No Related-Party Involvement

Gabion Technologies clarified that none of the contracts involve related-party transactions or promoter group interests. The company also stated that all orders are domestic in nature and do not lead to any change in its business model, operational strategy or risk profile.

Company Says Orders Are Routine

The company emphasised that the contracts are routine business orders received during regular operations. It further noted that the disclosures were made in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations to ensure transparency and keep investors informed.