Gabion Technologies Expands Order Pipeline, Bags ₹6.42 Crore Work & Supply Orders

Gabion Technologies India has received multiple work and supply orders worth a total of Rs 6.42 crore. |

Mumbai: Gabion Technologies India Ltd on Monday announced it has received aggregate work and supply orders valued at approximately Rs 6.42 crore (Rs 6,42,79,070.82), inclusive of GST. The orders were received during the period from 14 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.

Nature of Orders

The orders are for the domestic supply of Gabion Boxes, Gabion Geomats, and the execution of erosion control, slope protection, and stabilisation measures. These are routine orders received in the ordinary course of business.

Key Clients

Notable orders include Rs 2.91 crore from M/S Goyal Group JV for erosion control, slope protection, and stabilisation measures, to be completed by 12 December 2026. The Ministry of Defence also placed an order for Gabion Boxes worth Rs 60.94 lakh, with delivery scheduled between 18 June and 2 August 2026.

Other Contracts

Other significant domestic supply orders for Gabion Boxes and Gabion Geomats came from private entities such as M/S Techfab (India) Industries Limited (Rs 31.05 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh), M/S SPS Construction India Private Limited (Rs 24.78 lakh and Rs 4.16 lakh), and M/S Sri Nath Infra Constructions LLP (Rs 23.54 lakh). The Indian Army also awarded an order for Gabion Boxes worth Rs 11.02 lakh.

Execution and Impact

The execution and delivery periods for these orders vary as per the respective contract terms. The company clarified that these routine orders do not change its business model, risk profile, or operational strategy.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.