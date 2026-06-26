Meta Infotech Secures ₹5.42 Crore Orders, Wins Deals From Realty, Insurance & Banking Firms

Meta Infotech Ltd has secured orders worth Rs 5.42 crore. |

Mumbai: Meta Infotech Ltd announced on Thursday, 26 June 2026, that it has received new and renewal orders aggregating Rs 5.42 crore, excluding applicable GST. These orders were secured from a leading real estate company, a life insurance firm, and one of the largest private sector banks in India.

Real Estate Sector Order

The company received a fresh order from a leading domestic real estate company and its group entities. This order is valued at Rs 77.58 lakh.

It includes Rs 74.58 lakh for license subscription and Rs 3.00 lakh for implementation services for the period from 17 June 2026 to 16 June 2027.

Life Insurance Orders

Meta Infotech also secured both fresh and renewal orders from a domestic life insurance company. The total value for these orders is Rs 69.72 lakh.

This comprises Rs 59.35 lakh for a fresh license subscription and Rs 10.37 lakh for a renewal license subscription, covering the period from 1 June 2026 to 31 May 2027.

Private Sector Bank Renewal

Additionally, the company received a renewal order from one of the largest private sector banks in India. This renewal order is for license subscription and amounts to Rs 3.95 crore.

The period for this order is from 28 May 2026 to 27 May 2027.

Execution Details

All three orders are from domestic entities and are for license subscription, with one including implementation services. Meta Infotech expects to execute these orders within 15 days of their respective effective dates.

The company confirmed that these orders are in the ordinary course of business and do not involve any promoter, promoter group, or group company interests in the awarding entities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.