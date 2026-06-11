 CapitalNumbers Secures ₹2.46 Crore International AI Contract, UK Healthcare Project To Be Executed Over Six Months
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CapitalNumbers Secures ₹2.46 Crore International AI Contract, UK Healthcare Project To Be Executed Over Six Months

CapitalNumbers Infotech has secured a new international order worth Rs 2.46 crore from a UK-based entity for an AI project in the healthcare sector. The contract will be executed over six months under a Time and Materials model. The client’s identity remains undisclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 11, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
CapitalNumbers Secures ₹2.46 Crore International AI Contract, UK Healthcare Project To Be Executed Over Six Months
CapitalNumbers Infotech has secured a new international order worth ₹2.46 crore. |

Mumbai: CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited has announced that it has secured a new order worth Rs 2.46 crore from a UK-based client. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges on June 11.

AI Project In Healthcare Sector

According to the filing, the contract relates to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) project in the healthcare domain. The order has been awarded by an international entity and will be executed under a Time and Materials (T&M) contract model.

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The company said the project is expected to be completed within six months. The order size has been disclosed at Rs 2.46 crore.

Client Name Not Disclosed

CapitalNumbers informed investors that it has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the customer. Due to this agreement, the company is not permitted to reveal the identity of the UK-based entity that awarded the contract.

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No Related Party Interest

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the customer awarding the contract. It also confirmed that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Disclaimer: The above information is based on a regulatory filing submitted by CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited to stock exchanges.

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