AXISCADES Subsidiary Bags ₹6.9 Crore Defence Order For Mobile Mast System

AXISCADES Technologies has said that its wholly owned subsidiary, AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies Private, has secured a Rupees 6.9 crore domestic defence order from the Office of DG (ACE). |

Mumbai: AXISCADES Technologies Limited has informed the stock exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies Private Limited, has secured an order for the manufacturing and supply of a Mobile Mast System.

The order has been awarded by the Office of DG (ACE), Ministry of Defence. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing dated May 27, 2026, under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

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Contract Valued At Rs 6.9 Crore

According to the filing, the order is domestic in nature and has a broad consideration of Rupees 6.9 crore. The company said the contract is a development and production contract. The order involves a solution integrating multi-disciplinary elements. AXISCADES stated that the contract is expected to be executed within 18 months and completed by November 2027.

Development And Production Work

The contract is not limited to simple supply, as the nature of the order has been described as a development and production contract. This indicates that the company’s subsidiary will be involved in both development-related work and production of the Mobile Mast System. The awarding entity has been listed as the Office of DG (ACE), Research and Development Establishment, Engineers.

No Related Party Transaction

AXISCADES also clarified that its promoter, promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. The company further said that the contract does not fall under related party transactions. The disclosure was signed by Sonal Dudani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of AXISCADES Technologies Limited. The company requested BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited to take the information on record.

Company Filing Details

AXISCADES Technologies Limited, formerly known as AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Limited, is headquartered at Kirloskar Business Park in Bengaluru. The company made the disclosure as part of its compliance requirements under SEBI listing regulations. The filing, however, did not provide further technical details about the Mobile Mast System or its intended deployment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and the details provided in the uploaded PDF. No external sources have been referred to.