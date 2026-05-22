Engineers India Shares Crash Over 10%, Q4 Net Profit Falls 30% And EBITDA Drops By Half

Engineers India Shares Tumble After Weak Q4 Results. |

Mumbai: Shares of Engineers India Limited witnessed heavy selling pressure on Friday, May 22, after the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results.

The stock fell more than 10 percent during intraday trade and touched a low of Rs 213. This marked the company’s biggest single-day fall since June 2024. Earlier, on June 4, 2024, the stock had declined 17.3 percent in one session.

Later in the trading session, the stock was trading around Rs 219.8, down 7.3 percent from the previous close. With this sharp fall, Engineers India became the top loser in the Nifty 500 index on Friday.

Net Profit Falls 30 percent In March Quarter

The company reported a sharp decline in profitability for the January-March quarter.

Engineers India’s consolidated net profit dropped 30.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 195.5 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit of Rs 279.8 crore.

Revenue from operations also declined during the quarter. The company’s total income fell 8.3 percent to Rs 926.3 crore compared to Rs 1,010.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA Drops More Than 50 percent

The company’s operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter.

EBITDA, which measures operational earnings, declined 50.4 percent to Rs 151.7 crore from Rs 306 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin also saw a steep fall. The margin dropped to 16.4 percent compared to 30.3 percent in the same quarter last year, indicating weaker profitability and rising pressure on earnings.

Consultancy And Turnkey Revenue Decline

The company also reported weakness across its key business segments.

Consultancy revenue declined 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 516.7 crore from Rs 561.5 crore earlier.

Revenue from turnkey projects also fell 8.6 percent to Rs 409.6 crore against Rs 448 crore in the same period last year.

Investors Watch Future Growth And Margins

The stock has fallen nearly 10 percent over the last one month. However, despite the recent correction, the share is still up around 8.5 percent so far in 2026.

After the weak quarterly performance, investors will closely monitor the company’s future order inflow, margin recovery, and overall business performance in the coming quarters.