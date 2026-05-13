Man Infraconstruction Q4 Profit Falls 58% To ₹41 Crore, Revenue Declines Sharply

Man Infraconstruction reported a 58 percent year-on-year decline in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 41 crore. |

Mumbai: Man Infraconstruction Limited reported a 58 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 97.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, amid a sharp moderation in real estate revenue.

Revenue from operations also declined 51 percent to Rs 145.5 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Sequentially, profit fell from Rs 51.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue slipped from Rs 153.3 crore.

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The EPC and real estate company posted total income of Rs 186.9 crore in the March quarter against Rs 327.8 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.8 crore compared with Rs 135.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses declined to Rs 133.2 crore from Rs 194.8 crore in the same quarter last year, although costs rose sequentially from Rs 126.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

Operationally, the company’s EPC segment generated revenue of Rs 70.5 crore in Q4 FY26, while the real estate business contributed Rs 75.6 crore. Segment profit from the real estate business stood at Rs 25.8 crore, lower than Rs 49.1 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 108.5 crore a year ago. The EPC division reported segment profit of Rs 20.3 crore against Rs 16.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Man Infraconstruction reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 630.5 crore, down from Rs 1,108.1 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company stood at Rs 200.6 crore against Rs 282.7 crore in the previous year. Earnings per share declined to Rs 5.07 from Rs 7.59 in FY25.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.72 per equity share for FY27. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed as May 19, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on June 5, 2026.

The company’s consolidated balance sheet showed total assets rising to Rs 2,777.9 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 2,177.4 crore a year earlier, supported by higher inventories and investments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.