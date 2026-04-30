Geojit Financial Services Q4 Profit Falls 46% To ₹17.47 Crore; Revenue Rises To ₹188 Crore

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 189.57 crore, up from Rupees 177.48 crore in Q4 FY25. |

Mumbai: Geojit Financial Services reported a 45.76% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rupees 17.47 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 6.40 percent to Rupees 188 crore. Sequentially, profit improved from Rupees 13.97 crore in Q3, while revenue increased from Rupees 160.11 crore, indicating a recovery in quarterly performance despite pressure on annual profitability.

EBITDA & Cost Pressures

According to the earnings presentation (page 44), total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 189.57 crore, up from Rupees 177.48 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax declined to Rupees 24.94 crore from Rupees 39.90 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting a 37.49 percent drop, while EBITDA fell 28.45 percent to Rupees 38.70 crore. EBITDA margin also contracted to 20.58 percent from 30.61 percent last year, indicating cost pressures during the quarter.

Revenue Growth & Operating Costs

Sequentially, the company showed improvement, with revenue growing 17.43 percent and PAT rising 25.05 percent quarter-on-quarter. The increase in total expenses to Rupees 164.83 crore from Rupees 134.85 crore in Q3, driven by higher employee benefit expenses and other operating costs, continued to weigh on margins.

Wealth & Asset Management Income

Operationally, wealth management income remained the largest contributor at Rupees 158.56 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 148.44 crore a year ago, while asset management income rose 19 percent year-on-year to Rupees 8.09 crore. Other business income remained largely stable at Rupees 21.36 crore during the quarter.

Factors That Influenced Company's Performance

For the full year FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rupees 671.08 crore, down 10.27 percent from Rupees 747.91 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year fell 51.54 percent to Rupees 83.58 crore from Rupees 172.49 crore in the previous year, reflecting the impact of higher costs and investments. As highlighted on page 40 of the presentation, the company’s performance was influenced by increased investments in technology, distribution expansion, and employee additions during the year, which impacted profitability despite steady operational growth.

Overall, the Q4 performance reflects improving sequential momentum but continued pressure on margins and earnings on a year-on-year basis.

Disclaimer: This article is based on investor presentation data and is not a complete UFR or investment advice.