 SEBI Proposes Greater Investment Flexibility For REITs & InvITs In Liquid Funds & Greenfield Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Proposes Greater Investment Flexibility For REITs & InvITs In Liquid Funds & Greenfield Projects

SEBI Proposes Greater Investment Flexibility For REITs & InvITs In Liquid Funds & Greenfield Projects

SEBI proposed expanding liquid mutual fund investment options for REITs and InvITs beyond current high-credit restrictions to ease business operations. It also suggested allowing InvITs to retain SPV holdings post-concession expiry with exit timelines and disclosures, aligning private InvITs' greenfield investment limits with public ones (up to 10 percent).

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed expanding the scope of investment in liquid mutual fund schemes by REITs and InvITs, as existing eligibility criteria limit investment options. Currently, such investments are restricted to liquid schemes with a high credit risk value and top risk classification.

The proposals are part of Sebi's effort to facilitate ease of doing business measures at Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). Sebi said it is examining changes to provide greater investment flexibility for REITs and InvITs while maintaining appropriate prudential safeguards.

Read Also
NSE Board To Kickstart Long-Awaited IPO Process On February 6 After SEBI's NOC Clearance
article-image

In its consultation paper, Sebi also proposed allowing InvITs to continue holding investments in special purpose vehicles (SPVs) even after the expiry or termination of concession agreements, acknowledging that such entities may need to remain operational to meet statutory, contractual, tax or litigation-related obligations. To facilitate this, Sebi has proposed amending the definition of SPV, subject to conditions including a defined exit or reinvestment timeline and enhanced disclosures at both the InvIT and SPV levels.

The regulator has also proposed aligning investment conditions for private InvITs with those applicable to public InvITs in relation to greenfield projects. The proposed amendment will "facilitate privately listed InvITs to invest into pure green field projects up to 10 per cent of the value of the InvIT asset". Sebi has also proposed expanding the permitted use of fresh borrowings by InvITs where net borrowings exceed 49 per cent of asset value. The regulator has invited public comments on the proposals until February 26. 

FPJ Shorts
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
'Doing This For Views & Likes...': Talwiinder Says Viral Face Reveal Video With Disha Patani Was Sold For ₹5K–₹50K, Faces Criticism
'Doing This For Views & Likes...': Talwiinder Says Viral Face Reveal Video With Disha Patani Was Sold For ₹5K–₹50K, Faces Criticism
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Jumps 12% YoY To ₹1,349 Crore, Revenue Soars To ₹12,328 Crore
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Jumps 12% YoY To ₹1,349 Crore, Revenue Soars To ₹12,328 Crore
'Keeping The Flag Flying High...': Virat Kohli Applauds RCB Women's Historic Triumph Over Delhi Capitals At WPL 2026
'Keeping The Flag Flying High...': Virat Kohli Applauds RCB Women's Historic Triumph Over Delhi Capitals At WPL 2026

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Jumps 12% YoY To ₹1,349 Crore, Revenue Soars To ₹12,328 Crore
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Jumps 12% YoY To ₹1,349 Crore, Revenue Soars To ₹12,328 Crore
Telecom Operators' AGR Dues Exceed ₹1.77 Lakh Crore, Vodafone Idea Tops List At ₹89,952 Crore
Telecom Operators' AGR Dues Exceed ₹1.77 Lakh Crore, Vodafone Idea Tops List At ₹89,952 Crore
Stockbrokers' Body ANMI Urges FM Sitharaman To Roll Back Budget Hike In Securities Transaction Tax...
Stockbrokers' Body ANMI Urges FM Sitharaman To Roll Back Budget Hike In Securities Transaction Tax...
SEBI Proposes Greater Investment Flexibility For REITs & InvITs In Liquid Funds & Greenfield...
SEBI Proposes Greater Investment Flexibility For REITs & InvITs In Liquid Funds & Greenfield...