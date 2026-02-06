Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Jumps 12% YoY To ₹1,349 Crore, Revenue Soars To ₹12,328 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: For Q3 FY26, Hero MotoCorp posted its highest-ever standalone quarterly revenue of Rupees 12,328 crore, a significant 21 percent increase over Rupees 10,211 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit after tax rose to Rupees 1,349 crore from Rupees 1,203 crore a year earlier. Total income stood at Rupees 12,624 crore, up nearly 20 percent YoY, with 16.97 lakh two-wheelers sold during the quarter, reflecting a 16 percent volume growth. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 1,777 crore after accounting for the Rupees119 crore exceptional provision linked to labour law changes.

Sequential growth moderates

Compared to Rupees1,393 crore profit in Q2, Q3 witnessed a slight 3 percent dip, largely due to the exceptional provision. Revenue rose modestly from Rupees 12,126 crore in Q2 to Rupees 12,328 crore in Q3, reflecting a 1.7 percent growth. Expenses climbed in line with income, reaching Rupees 10,729 crore, up from Rupees 10,506 crore in the previous quarter. Employee benefit expenses rose marginally to Rupees 705 crore, while other expenses remained elevated at Rupees 1,500 crore. EPS slipped slightly to Rupees 67.40 from Rupees 69.62 in Q2, in line with the dip in bottom-line.

Nine-month performance steady

For 9M FY26, standalone revenue from operations rose to Rupees 34,034 crore, a 10 percent growth over Rupees 30,818 crore in the previous year. Net profit for the nine-month period stood at Rupees 3,867 crore, reflecting a 9.6 percent YoY rise. EPS for the period reached Rupees 193.30. Strong exports (up 41 percent YoY), double-digit festive demand, and growth in EV and international businesses added to the sustained performance outlook.

