 PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong Revenue Uptick
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong Revenue Uptick

PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong Revenue Uptick

PhysicsWallah Limited reported a 33.3 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,022.7 crore for Q3 FY26, buoyed by robust growth in core operations. Revenue from operations climbed 33.7 percent YoY to Rupees 10,824.2 crore during the quarter. The company’s earnings trajectory has strengthened sequentially, signalling continued momentum post-IPO.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: PhysicsWallah’s Q3 FY26 performance reflects strong operating leverage as consolidated revenue rose to Rupees 10,824.2 crore from Rupees 8,096.8 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a 33.7 percent YoY increase. Net profit stood at Rupees 1,022.7 crore, up from Rupees 767.3 crore a year ago. The company also improved its sequential earnings over Q2’s Rupees 697.1 crore profit. Growth was driven by rising enrolments, expanded offline centers, and digital course traction.

Sequential growth builds:

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose by 3 percent while net profit jumped 46.7 percent, aided by a decline in total expenses to Rupees 9,798.7 crore from Rupees 9,995.5 crore in Q2. Advertisement spending moderated to Rupees 636.1 crore from Rupees 842.9 crore in Q2. Exceptional items of Rupees 235.6 crore—comprising Rupees 82.9 crore in IPO expenses and Rupees 152.7 crore from new Labour Code adjustments—affected the bottom line but were disclosed transparently.

Nine-month/Cumulative Performance:

FPJ Shorts
PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong Revenue Uptick
PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong Revenue Uptick
Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Style Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Style Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With 4.2 Crore Students, Parents And Teachers At 10 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With 4.2 Crore Students, Parents And Teachers At 10 AM
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore

For 9M FY26, consolidated revenue rose 30.9 percent YoY to Rupees 29,807.4 crore, compared to Rupees 22,770.4 crore in 9M FY25. However, net profit for the same period declined slightly to Rupees 449.7 crore from Rupees 460.2 crore due to higher employee expenses and exceptional items. Nonetheless, the company enters the final quarter with strong operating metrics and a diversified growth playbook across India’s expanding ed-tech ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by PhysicsWallah. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong...
PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong...
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Jumps 12% YoY To ₹1,349 Crore, Revenue Soars To ₹12,328 Crore
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Profit Jumps 12% YoY To ₹1,349 Crore, Revenue Soars To ₹12,328 Crore
Telecom Operators' AGR Dues Exceed ₹1.77 Lakh Crore, Vodafone Idea Tops List At ₹89,952 Crore
Telecom Operators' AGR Dues Exceed ₹1.77 Lakh Crore, Vodafone Idea Tops List At ₹89,952 Crore
Stockbrokers' Body ANMI Urges FM Sitharaman To Roll Back Budget Hike In Securities Transaction Tax...
Stockbrokers' Body ANMI Urges FM Sitharaman To Roll Back Budget Hike In Securities Transaction Tax...