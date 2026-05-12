JM Financial Services Q4 Profit Jumps 47% To ₹38 Crore, Revenue Climbs 18%

JM Financial | File

Mumbai: JM Financial Services Limited reported a 47 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹38.2 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased to ₹357.5 crore. The company recovered from a marginal loss of ₹0.9 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by higher fee and commission income. Compared with ₹304.7 crore revenue in Q3, ₹301.9 crore in Q4 FY25 and annual revenue of ₹1,260 crore in FY26, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflected improved operating momentum in its lending and financial services businesses.

Total income during the quarter stood at ₹362.1 crore against ₹306.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹310.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Finance costs rose to ₹87.9 crore from ₹84.2 crore in Q3 FY26, while employee benefit expenses declined sharply to ₹70 crore from ₹99 crore sequentially. Total expenses increased 12.5 percent year-on-year to ₹311 crore. Profit before tax rose to ₹51.1 crore compared with ₹34.3 crore a year earlier and a loss before tax of ₹1 crore in Q3 FY26.

Fee and commission income increased to ₹201.8 crore in the March quarter from ₹156.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹164.1 crore a year ago, contributing significantly to earnings improvement. Basic earnings per share rose to ₹5.04 against ₹3.44 in Q4 FY25, while diluted EPS stood at ₹5.02. The board proposed a dividend of ₹0.15 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 6.8 percent to ₹1,260.2 crore from ₹1,180.4 crore in FY25. However, annual net profit declined to ₹74.1 crore from ₹92.4 crore in the previous year, impacted by an exceptional gratuity-related charge of ₹11.8 crore linked to implementation of new labour codes. The company also completed the acquisition of JM Financial Limited’s private wealth business during the year, leading to restatement of comparative FY25 figures.

JM Financial Services said outstanding commercial paper stood at ₹2,240 crore as of March 31, 2026, while listed non-convertible debentures outstanding were ₹400 crore. This report is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for 4Q FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.