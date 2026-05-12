Texmaco Rail Q4 Profit Rises 62% To ₹58 Crore, Recommends 75% Dividend

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Mumbai: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited reported a 62 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹58 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased marginally to ₹1,167 crore. The company posted sequential growth from ₹54 crore profit in Q3 FY26, with quarterly revenues also improving from ₹1,047 crore. Compared with earlier quarters, the March quarter reflected stable execution across freight car, rail electrical and infrastructure businesses despite a qualified audit opinion linked to contingency provisioning.

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,180 crore against ₹1,057 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹1,173 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses rose to ₹1,108 crore from ₹993 crore sequentially, while remaining slightly lower than the year-ago period. Profit before tax increased to ₹75 crore compared with ₹69 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹53 crore in Q4 FY25. Earnings per share improved to ₹1.42 from ₹1.31 in the preceding quarter and ₹0.88 a year earlier.

The board recommended a dividend of 75 percent, or Re 0.75 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company also approved plans to invest up to ₹200 crore over the next three to five years in subsidiary Texmaco Defence Technologies Limited to expand into defence manufacturing.

Texmaco additionally entered into a collaboration agreement with Sigma Rail Systems Pvt Ltd in railway signalling, component systems, safety and power electronics. The company stated that the partnership is expected to strengthen competitiveness and support expansion in railway technology segments.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹4,374 crore from ₹4,234 crore in FY25, while annual consolidated profit attributable to owners stood at ₹229 crore against ₹232 crore in the previous year. Freight car division revenue remained the largest contributor during the year. Auditors issued a qualified opinion citing provisioning uncertainty relating to global trade and supply-chain disruptions.

Texmaco said monitoring agency CARE Ratings reported no deviation in utilisation of proceeds from the company’s preferential issue. This report is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for 4Q FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.