KEC International Q4 Profit Falls 28% To ₹193 Crore, Revenue & Margins Remain Under Pressure

KEC International Q4 Profit Declines Sharply in Fourth Quarter. |

Mumbai: Infrastructure engineering company KEC International reported a 28 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 193 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 268 crore in the same period last financial year.

The weak performance reflects pressure on both revenue growth and operating margins during the quarter.

Revenue Also Falls

KEC International’s revenue from operations declined 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,390 crore in Q4 FY26.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had reported revenue of Rs 6,872 crore.

The company operates across sectors such as power transmission, railways, civil construction, urban infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Operating Performance Weakens

The company’s EBITDA, which measures operating profit, fell 16.7 per cent to Rs 448.4 crore from Rs 538.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA margin also narrowed to 7 per cent compared to 7.8 per cent a year earlier.

The lower margins indicate pressure from costs and slower execution during the quarter.

Sequential Improvement Seen Earlier

Although yearly performance remained weak, the company had shown some improvement in the December quarter of FY26.

During Q3 FY26, KEC International had reported a net profit of Rs 127.5 crore, slightly lower than the year-ago period.

Its EBITDA in the third quarter had increased 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 430.3 crore, while margins had improved marginally to 7.1 per cent.

Stock Under Heavy Pressure

Shares of KEC International fell over 1 per cent on Friday ahead of the earnings announcement.

The stock has declined more than 30 per cent during the last six months and recently touched its 52-week low.

Currently, the stock is trading around Rs 548.80 per share, much lower than its 52-week high of Rs 947.

Strong Global Presence

KEC International is the flagship infrastructure company of the RPG Group.

The company operates in more than 110 countries and is involved in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects across multiple infrastructure sectors worldwide.