AXISCADES To Transfer Engineering Services Practice To Akkodis In Strategic Shift

AXISCADES Technologies has announced the transfer of its Engineering Services practice for Heavy Engineering, Energy, and Automotive verticals to Akkodis. |

Mumbai: AXISCADES Technologies Limited has announced the implementation of its strategic plan with the transfer of its Engineering Services practice catering to Heavy Engineering, Energy and Automotive verticals to Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company.

The company said the move marks the first concrete step in its planned transition from a services-led organisation to a focused aerospace manufacturing and products-led platform. AXISCADES said the decision is in line with the strategic direction it has communicated to shareholders over the past four quarters.

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The transaction involves the transfer of 100 per cent of AXISCADES’ Engineering Services practice in the Heavy Engineering, Energy and Automotive segments. The consideration is approximately USD 30.63 million, including an additional performance-based earnout, payable in cash over a multi-year period.

Deal Expected To Close In Q3 2027

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2027, subject to applicable regulatory clearances, customary completion conditions and adjustments. AXISCADES said the transfer will help crystallise value from the Engineering Services practice while freeing up capital and management bandwidth for redeployment into its core aerospace and product platforms.

The company plans to use the proceeds to support its Power 930 strategic roadmap. This includes scaling up manufacturing infrastructure, strengthening the Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Complex and Missile Atmanirbhar Complex, pursuing strategic capability acquisitions in core growth areas and improving the balance sheet.

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Focus On Aerospace, MRO And ESAI Solutions

AXISCADES said the transaction will allow it to sharpen its focus on aerospace engineering, aerospace manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and Electronics, Sensors, and AI proprietary solutions. These areas are expected to form the company’s higher-margin and higher-growth platforms going forward.

Akkodis, which has over 40,000 engineers and digital experts across more than 30 countries, will take over the transferred practice. AXISCADES said Akkodis provides a natural global home for the business, with the scale, delivery infrastructure, and customer reach needed to support its next phase of profitable growth. Employees aligned with the transferred businesses are expected to move with the practice. The company said the transition of employees and customer programmes will be handled with continuity and care.

Dr Sampath Ravi Narayanan, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of AXISCADES Technologies Limited, said the transaction marks the beginning of the strategic transformation the company has been signalling to shareholders. He added that the transfer will help AXISCADES sharpen its focus on platforms that will define its Power 930 ambition.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information contained in the company’s press release filed with the exchanges. No external sources have been used.