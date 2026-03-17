AXISCADES Approves $1.5 Million Acquisition To Gain Full Ownership Of CSTI By June 2026

AXISCADES Technologies Limited has approved the acquisition of the remaining 24 percent stake in Cades Studec Technologies India Private. |

Bengaluru: AXISCADES is moving to tighten control over its subsidiary, betting on the growing demand for technical documentation services across aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors.

The company’s board approved the acquisition of 1,50,000 equity shares, representing the remaining 24 percent stake in Cades Studec Technologies India Private Limited (CSTI). Upon completion, AXISCADES will hold 100 percent of the share capital, converting CSTI into a wholly owned subsidiary. The decision was finalized during the board meeting held on 16 March 2026.

The acquisition will be executed through cash consideration of USD 1,500,000. CSTI currently has an authorized and paid-up capital of Rs 62,50,000, with a reported turnover of Rs 19,84,91,166.54 and a net worth of Rs 28,07,11,801 for FY25, indicating a stable operational base.

AXISCADES stated that the move is driven by CSTI’s business potential in technical publications, which aligns with its core engineering and technology services. The subsidiary specializes in end-to-end technical documentation, including digital and 3D-based manuals, training content, and interactive solutions for global clients.

The transaction, expected to close by June 2026, does not require any regulatory approvals and is subject to standard pre-closing conditions. By fully integrating CSTI, AXISCADES aims to streamline operations and enhance its service offerings across high-growth sectors like aerospace and renewable energy. The acquisition underscores AXISCADES’ focus on consolidating its subsidiaries to unlock synergies and strengthen its position in specialized engineering and documentation services.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external verification or additional sources.