Balu Forge Secures Maiden Aerospace Order From US-Based Company

Balu Forge Industries Ltd has entered the aerospace sector after securing its first commercial purchase order from US-based Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc. |

Mumbai: Balu Forge Industries Ltd (BFIL) has announced its entry into the aerospace sector after securing its maiden commercial purchase order from Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc, a United States-based company. The Mumbai-headquartered precision engineering and manufacturing company described the development as a historic milestone and a significant strategic breakthrough in its growth journey.

According to the company, the order involves the supply of precision-engineered aerospace components to the US-based customer. BFIL confirmed that the advance payment for the project was successfully received on May 25, 2026, officially initiating the development and manufacturing phase.

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Strategic Expansion Into High-Precision Manufacturing

The company stated that the order marks its official foray into the global aerospace industry, a sector known for strict quality standards, advanced metallurgy and high-precision manufacturing requirements. Balu Forge said the partnership with Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc will strengthen its footprint in the North American market and position the company as a reliable global partner for advanced engineering solutions.

The company added that securing the aerospace order validates its long-term investments in advanced technology, modern manufacturing infrastructure and research and development capabilities. With the purchase order in place and tooling payment received, BFIL said it is now on track to begin production and meet the rigorous timelines expected in the aviation industry.

Management Calls It A Watershed Moment

Commenting on the development, the management of Balu Forge Industries Ltd said the aerospace order represents a watershed moment for the company. The management stated that securing the order from a distinguished US-based aerospace client reflects the company’s commitment to engineering excellence, quality standards and advanced manufacturing capabilities developed over the years.

The company added that the breakthrough aligns with its long-term strategy of diversifying its product portfolio and expanding into technologically complex and high-margin industries. BFIL also said it remains committed to executing the project with the highest standards of precision while building a long-term relationship with Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc. The company further stated that it will continue exploring opportunities within the global aerospace supply chain.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the press release issued by Balu Forge Industries Limited and does not include independent verification or additional external sources.