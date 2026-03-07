Aequs Invests ₹10.01 Crore In UAV Joint Venture To Advance Aerospace & Defence Capabilities

Aequs Limited has invested Rupees 10.01 crore in a joint venture focused on unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies by subscribing to equity and seed compulsorily convertible preference shares. |

Bengaluru: Aerospace components manufacturer Aequs Limited has moved forward with its planned investment in a new joint venture aimed at developing and commercialising unmanned aerial vehicle technologies.

🚁 Aequs Invests ₹10 Crores in UAV Joint Venture for Global Expansion | MCap 9,583.81 Cr



• Aequs Limited invested ₹10.01 crores in a joint venture for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

• Investment includes 10,000 equity shares and 991,000 seed compulsorily convertible… pic.twitter.com/dqQNQAkewZ — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 6, 2026

The company announced that it has invested Rs 10,01,00,000 by subscribing to securities issued under the joint venture arrangement. The investment includes 10,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each issued at a premium of Rs 90 per share. In addition, Aequs subscribed to 9,91,000 seed compulsorily convertible preference shares, also carrying a face value of Rs 10 each with a premium of Rs 90 per share. The company confirmed that these securities were formally allotted on March 6, 2026.

The investment follows the earlier execution of a joint venture agreement and shareholders' agreement involving Aequs Limited, Accel India VIII (Mauritius) Ltd, Vagus Defence Tech & Aerospace Fund I, and Ajna Aerospace & Defence Private Limited. The collaboration aims to build capabilities in the fast-growing unmanned aerial systems segment. The initiative also builds on earlier disclosures made by the company regarding the formation of the joint venture and a subsequent letter of subscription.

Under the joint venture framework, the partners plan to undertake several activities related to unmanned aerial vehicles. These include sourcing, acquiring, and licensing intellectual property rights from overseas licensors, as well as developing proprietary technologies within the venture. The venture will also focus on the manufacturing, assembly, testing, marketing, and sale of UAVs and related products for both Indian and international markets, subject to applicable regulations.

The investment signals Aequs’ continued expansion into advanced aerospace and defence technologies. By participating in the development of UAV systems and intellectual property, the company aims to strengthen its presence in emerging defence and aerospace segments while leveraging collaborations with technology and investment partners.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure issued by Aequs Limited dated March 6, 2026. No external sources or additional reporting have been used, and the information presented reflects only the details contained in the referenced document.