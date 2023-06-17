 Axiscades Technologies Approves 100% Acquisition Of Germany-Based 'Add Solution GMBH'
The acquisition will be carried out through AXISCADES GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axiscades.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Axiscades Technologies Approves 100% Acquisition Of Germany-Based 'Add Solution GMBH' | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday, Axiscades Technologies announced that on the meeting held on June 15, the Board of Directors considered and approved the 100 percent acquisition of Add solutions, GmbH, Germany, specializing in Automitive Solutions to Global OEMs, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Add solution, GmbH is a Company based out of Wolfsburg, Germany which specializes in automotive design and development. They specialize in services such as wiring systems, software testing and automation for Global Automotive OEMs.

The shares of Axiscades Technologies on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 383.05, up by 4.99 percent.

