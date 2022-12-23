Axiscades acquires Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 cr

On Friday, Axiscades Technologies Ltd. announced that it had successfully acquired Mistral Solutions Private Ltd. (MSPL) for Rs 296 crore.
Axiscades announced in a statement that it successfully concluded the phased acquisition of MSPL for Rs 296 crore.
MSPL is a leader in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering capabilities, the company said.
David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades said that the acquisition will enable the company to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow to scale-up operations, while delivering innovative solutions to customers.
Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.
Recently, the company was awarded a repeat work order to continue providing engineering services for product design for all of Airbus' aircraft programmes, the world leader in the aerospace industry.
With inputs from Agencies.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)