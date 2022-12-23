Axiscades acquires Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 cr

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday, Axiscades Technologies Ltd. announced that it had successfully acquired Mistral Solutions Private Ltd. (MSPL) for Rs 296 crore.

Axiscades announced in a statement that it successfully concluded the phased acquisition of MSPL for Rs 296 crore.

MSPL is a leader in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering capabilities, the company said.

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades said that the acquisition will enable the company to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow to scale-up operations, while delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.

Recently, the company was awarded a repeat work order to continue providing engineering services for product design for all of Airbus' aircraft programmes, the world leader in the aerospace industry.

With inputs from Agencies.