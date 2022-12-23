e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAxiscades acquires Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 cr

Axiscades acquires Mistral Solutions for Rs 296 cr

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades said that the acquisition will enable the company to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow to scale-up operations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

On Friday, Axiscades Technologies Ltd. announced that it had successfully acquired Mistral Solutions Private Ltd. (MSPL) for Rs 296 crore.

Axiscades announced in a statement that it successfully concluded the phased acquisition of MSPL for Rs 296 crore.

MSPL is a leader in semiconductor, embedded electronics, defence and product engineering capabilities, the company said.

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades said that the acquisition will enable the company to build upon a complementary portfolio of offerings and allow to scale-up operations, while delivering innovative solutions to customers.

Read Also
PhonePe fully separates from parent company Flipkart
article-image

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.

Recently, the company was awarded a repeat work order to continue providing engineering services for product design for all of Airbus' aircraft programmes, the world leader in the aerospace industry.

With inputs from Agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Transport Corporation signs a definitive agreement with Tata Motors’ subsidiary for...

Delhi Transport Corporation signs a definitive agreement with Tata Motors’ subsidiary for...

FPJ Rewind 2022: India's most generous Philanthropist

FPJ Rewind 2022: India's most generous Philanthropist

RBI MPC member calls India's economic growth fragile, says it needs all the support it can get

RBI MPC member calls India's economic growth fragile, says it needs all the support it can get

Dabur postpones dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary by a year to Dec 2023

Dabur postpones dissolution of its Tunisian subsidiary by a year to Dec 2023

Wipro acquires minority stake in Kibsi

Wipro acquires minority stake in Kibsi