ITCONS E-Solutions Bags ₹1.29 Crore Ministry of Ayush Contract, To Deploy 32 Resources For One Year

Government Contract Strengthens ITCONS Order Book. |

Mumbai: ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd has announced that it has secured a new contract from the Ministry of Ayush worth Rs 1.29 crore. The company informed stock exchanges that the contract involves the deployment of 32 resources for a period of one year.

The total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,28,92,544.95, including all taxes and duties. According to the company, the agreement will commence on June 3, 2026, and continue until June 2, 2027, unless both parties mutually decide to extend it further.

Read Also Ceinsys Tech Wins ₹20.85 Crore Georgia Government Contract For Land Information System

Focus on Manpower Outsourcing Services

The contract has been awarded by the Ministry of Ayush, a domestic government entity. Under the agreement, ITCONS will provide manpower outsourcing services through the deployment of 32 personnel.

The company said the order reflects continued confidence from government departments in its ability to deliver staffing and resource management solutions. The project is expected to support the Ministry's operational requirements over the next year.

Read Also Vascon Engineers Wins ₹115 Crore AMC Contract To Develop Lotus Park In Ahmedabad Within 24 Months

No Related Party Involvement

ITCONS clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the Ministry of Ayush. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The company described the order as an important milestone that reinforces its position in the government outsourcing and staffing segment.

With this latest order, ITCONS continues to expand its portfolio of government contracts, which could support revenue visibility and strengthen its business prospects in the manpower outsourcing sector.