Ceinsys Tech Wins ₹20.85 Crore Georgia Government Contract For Land Information System

Ceinsys Tech, in joint venture with Magnasoft Consulting India Private and GIS and RS Consulting Centre GeoGraphic LLC, has received an acceptance letter from Georgia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture for a Rs 20.85 crore project. |

Nagpur: Ceinsys Tech is expanding its global footprint with a government-backed digital infrastructure project that signals growing international traction.

Secures Global Contract

Ceinsys Tech Limited has received an acceptance letter from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia for executing a Land Information System project. The contract, awarded on April 28, 2026, carries a total value of Rs 20,85,16,017, equivalent to 2,200,000.19 dollars. The order has been secured through a joint venture, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver complex international assignments.

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Focuses On Digital Systems

The project involves the design, supply, and installation of a comprehensive Land Information System. This system is expected to support digital land records and management processes, highlighting the company’s expertise in geospatial and IT-enabled infrastructure. As outlined in the annexure on page 2, the scope reflects a complete end-to-end delivery model, from system creation to deployment and operational support.

Structured Timeline

The execution timeline is clearly divided into two phases: an 8-month implementation period followed by a 32-month annual maintenance contract. This phased approach ensures not only timely delivery but also long-term system support. The structured timeline indicates a sustained engagement with the client, allowing Ceinsys Tech to maintain operational oversight beyond initial deployment.

Strengthens International Presence

The contract is categorized as an international order and does not involve any related party transactions or promoter group interest. This reinforces transparency while marking a strategic expansion into overseas markets. By partnering with multiple entities in a joint venture, the company is leveraging collaborative strengths to execute projects in new geographies, enhancing its competitive positioning.

Ceinsys Tech’s latest contract win underscores its growing capabilities in delivering digital infrastructure solutions globally, supported by partnerships and a structured execution model.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded corporate filing document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting.