Maharashtra: Ramky Infrastructure Secures ₹1,401 Crore EPC Contract For Dighi Port Industrial Area Phase 1 Under DMIC Project

Ramky Infrastructure Limited | @realtynmoretv

Mumbai: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, a leading infrastructure company with capabilities across industrial infrastructure, water and wastewater, and urban solutions, has entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) for EPC-based infrastructure works within Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) Phase 1 under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The total contract value is Rs 1,401.84 Crore, inclusive of GST and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Revenues. The project has to be completed within 930 days from appointed date and the O&M period of 4 years from COD date, which is extendable upon mutual discussion.

Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed with the equity participation of the Government of India and the Maharashtra State Government for developing Parcel B of the Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) in Raigad District, Maharashtra. The scope of work covers end-to-end delivery from design and engineering through construction, testing, commissioning, and performance-based operations. The infrastructure package includes key industrial-area networks, such as roads and allied structures, stormwater systems, water treatment and distribution, sewerage systems, recycled water distribution, power distribution, and utility ducts for ICT, among other associated works. The project is part of DPIA development in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

Ramky Infrastructure will undertake the project using its internal engineering, planning, and commissioning capabilities, supported by standardized monitoring and delivery controls. Operations preparedness will be built into the execution roadmap from the outset, enabling a smoother transition from commissioning to performance-based operations and ensuring consistent service outcomes.

Commenting on the contract, Sunil Nair, CEO, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, said, “This LOA reinforces our execution-led strategy focused on selective, large-format opportunities, where engineering depth, commissioning discipline, and lifecycle accountability are critical. DPIA is a high-importance industrial corridor assignment, and we will apply our in-house delivery systems to ensure predictable commissioning and performance outcomes, supported by the four-year performance-based O&M commitment embedded in the scope. Once delivered, this infrastructure will strengthen industrial readiness at Dighi by enabling reliable utilities and smoother on-ground operations for businesses setting up in the area.”