DCX Systems Bags Fresh Orders Worth ₹435.85 Crore, ₹409.40 Crore Export Deal Drives New Order Wins

DCX Systems Ltd has announced new purchase orders worth Rs 435.85 crore. |

Mumbai: DCX Systems Ltd on Thursday announced it has received new purchase orders totalling approximately Rs 431.83 crore. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, also secured orders worth Rs 4.02 crore.

Major Export Order

DCX Systems received an export order for the supply of electronic kits, valued at Rs 409.40 crore. This represents the largest portion of the new orders announced.

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Domestic and Export Contracts

The company also secured orders for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies. These orders, comprising both domestic and export contracts, amount to Rs 22.43 crore.

Subsidiary's New Business

Raneal Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCX Systems, received purchase orders worth approximately Rs 4.02 crore. These orders are for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies and include both domestic and export components.

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Total Order Value

In total, DCX Systems and its subsidiary have secured new purchase orders amounting to Rs 435.85 crore. The company stated these orders were received in the normal course of business.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.